Ryan Taylor Reacts As DJ Cuppy Brags About Her Exes Not Having Access To Places She Frequents

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has bragged about how influential she is.

The billionaire daughter disclosed that she hardly ever runs into any of her ex-boyfriends because they cannot afford the places she goes without her.

She stated this via Instagram while sharing a picture of herself in a luxurious car.

DJ Cuppy wrote: “I never run into my exs… They can’t afford to be where I be without me.”

However, her statement didn’t sit well with her estranged fiancee, Ryan Taylor, who wrote via the comment section, “Neither can you.”

Naija News reports that the duo broke off their engagement in July, barely seven months after their shocking engagement in November 2022.

‘Being A Childless And Single Woman In Your 30s Is Terrible’ – DJ Cuppy

Meanwhile, DJ Cuppy, has spoken about being a single and childless woman in her 30s.

The billionaire daughter stated that being a single and childless woman in her 30s is “terrible.”

The 31-year-old said that her childless and single state gives her the opportunity to do as she pleases all the time.

Speaking via her X account on Wednesday, she wrote: “Being a single, childless woman in her 30’s is terrible… All I ever do is exactly what I want, all the time.”

Naija News recalls that DJ Cuppy parted ways with her estranged fiancé, British boxer Ryan Taylor, in July 2023, barely seven months after their engagement in November 2022.