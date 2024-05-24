Otedola Reacts As His Daughter, DJ Cuppy Bags Appointment From King Of England

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has reacted to his daughter, Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy’s recent appointment by King Charles III.

Naija News understands that the British monarch appointed Cuppy as the King’s Trust International Ambassador.

King Charles invited the singer to a reception at Buckingham Palace in celebration of The King’s Trust Awards 2024.

Otedola shared a picture from his daughter’s meeting with King Charles III via his Instagram page and praised his daughter for brilliantly representing Nigeria.

He congratulated her on her new role as Trust International Ambassador.

He captioned the photo, “Our CuppyMusic is going places! His Majesty King Charles III invited Ms Cuppy to Buckingham Palace, and she represented us brilliantly [Nigeria flag emoji].

“Congratulations on your new role as a King’s Trust International Ambassador.”

DJ Cuppy’s Mother Prays For Her To Meet The ‘Ideal Man’

Meanwhile, Nana Otedola, mother of DJ Cuppy, has extended her prayers for her daughter to discover her life partner.

The music celebrity took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of her mother’s prayer for her.

The message read, “Now that you are becoming you best self and fully united to God, when you are not watching you will meet a man on his best self journey. God wil give you a man who is running after Him IJN.”

Naija News recalls that DJ Cuppy revealed in March that one of her biggest regrets is not saying “No” to her estranged fiance, Ryan Taylor.