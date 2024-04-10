Photos: Otedola, Dangote Visit President Tinubu In Lagos

Advertisement

Nigerian billionaire and businessman, Femi Otedola on Wednesday, paid a courtesy call to President Bola Tinubu at his residence in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

The chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, also visited the President at his residence.

The two men used the occasion of the Eid-El-Fitr celebration to visit the President in Lagos.

You Have Kept Nigeria On The Global Map – President Tinubu Sends Birthday Message To Dangote

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

The President, in a statement on Wednesday by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, praised Dangote for keeping Nigeria on the global map as a haven for enterprise.

Tinubu joined other well-wishers in wishing the founder of the largest industrial conglomerate in West Africa and one of Africa’s business lodestars many more prosperous years in his storied endeavours in Nigeria, Africa, and the world.

The birthday message reads: “President Bola Tinubu extends his warm congratulations to Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the Chairman of the Dangote Group, on the occasion of his birthday, today, April 10, 2024.

“The President joins the family and friends of Alhaji Dangote to celebrate the founder of the largest industrial conglomerate in West Africa and one of Africa’s business lodestars.

“Referencing the many industrial feats of the business colossus, President Tinubu extols Alhaji Dangote’s famed dauntless and inventive spirit, as well as his facility for excellence in any venture.

“The President commends the Chairman of the Dangote Group for his interventions and support for Nigeria’s young entrepreneurs, describing him as one of the industrialists who have kept the country on the global map as a haven for enterprise.

“As Alhaji Dangote marks this birthday, the President wishes him many more prosperous years in his storied endeavours in Nigeria, Africa, and the world.”