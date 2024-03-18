King Charles III Is Not Dead – Buckingham Palace

The Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the news about the death of King Charles III of the United Kingdom is not true.

The Palace debunked the news in a statement on Monday after viral social media claims about the health of the monarch.

A communication from Buckingham Palace, however, confirmed that the King is currently undergoing cancer treatment but is still alive and recovering.

“We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business,” the statement read according to New York Post.

Prince William Assumes Royal Duties Amid King Charles’ Cancer Treatment

Prince William of Britain has returned to his royal frontline responsibilities as his father, King Charles III, undergoes cancer treatment and his wife, Catherine, recuperates from surgery.

The unexpected news of the king’s cancer diagnosis, disclosed about a month ago, along with Catherine’s recent abdominal surgery, has placed a significant royal responsibility on William’s shoulders.

William, aged 41 and Charles’s eldest son and heir to the throne, delayed his public engagements to support his wife, the Princess of Wales, and their three children after her hospital admission on January 16.

He is also anticipated to assume some of his father’s duties during his treatment, with fellow senior royals Princess Anne and Charles’s wife, Queen Camilla, aiding in distributing the workload.

Buckingham Palace has not disclosed the type of cancer affecting the 75-year-old monarch, although it is understood that it is not prostate cancer.