Video: Reactions As Lady Tries To ‘Steal’ Tinubu’s Shine At Meeting With King Charles In Dubai

A video showing the moment a lady almost outshined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at a meeting with King Charles III of England in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, has got netizens talking.

Naija News reported that the Nigerian leader met with the British monarch in Dubai on Thursday before the COP28 Climate Summit.

A group photograph with King Charles after the COP28 Climate Summit shows how a lady was covering President Tinubu, making him invisible, before the photographer alerted her.

This sparked reactions from netizens with some people saying it might not be intentional.

deagram wrote: “That might not be intentional tho. Group picture like this, definitely someone will block your view”

pititebarby wrote: “Tinubu with all the money wey you tiff you no fit boost your height make you chip better organic food. Na lagosins head catch you”

oyan prudence wrote: “She wasn’t blocking him. He was hid!ng behind her.”

Opeyemi_Fa wrote: “Did that white lady just tried to outshine and cover a whole president of a country? Didn’t even realize the president was there until I checked the second slide”

glima_consult wrote: “Imaging everyone in the comments section bashing her for blocking our president….the same president we bash everyday…..Nigerians are a special set of humans”

sweetlifed3son wrote: “Who them dey block nor fit talk comot mouth”

AdeMacOsinaike wrote: “Please who is the lady? She couldn’t even dress properly and act like a lady around King Charles.”

mrsaint_afc wrote: “Weldone King T…. If na for Naija, does men in black for don run that woman street”