Harry Missing As Coronation Photo Of King Charles Emerges

The youngest son of King Charles III, Prince Harry, was not included in the coronation feature photos of his father.

Recall, Charles III was officially crowned king of England on Saturday.

Last Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said Harry will attend his father’s coronation while Megan will remain in the United States with their two children.

“The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” the statement read.

The coronation also coincided with Archie’s birthday.

But on Monday, photos from the king’s coronation were released and Harry was not spotted in the portrait.

The photos, which were taken at Buckingham Palace, feature working members of the royal family.

Harry missed the photo session after he immediately returned back to California — shortly after the coronation.

In the group shot, Charles and Camilla take center stage. Standing beside the king is Princess Anne, his sister, and her husband, Timothy Laurence.

They are joined by the Duke of Kent, the Duchess, and the Duke of Gloucester.

On the other side — besides the queen — are William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

They are followed by Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra, and Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Earl of Wessex, were not also featured in the photo.

The photo was taken by Hugo Burnand, the renowned British photographer.