UK Prime Minister, Sunak Comments On King Charles III Cancer Diagnosis

The Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak, has expressed his concerns about the cancer diagnosis of King Charles III.

Naija News reported earlier that the 75-year-old King Charles was diagnosed with cancer.

The worrisome report was announced by Buckingham Palace on Monday, stating that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer and had already commenced treatment.

This news prompted an outpouring of support from across the globe.

Despite generally enjoying good health, Charles, who ascended to the throne after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022, has experienced injuries from polo and skiing in the past.

During a recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, the palace revealed that a separate issue of concern was identified.

Reacting to the news, Sunak said thankfully, the discovery was made early.

He assured that he is maintaining regular communication with the monarch and that their interaction will continue unaffected.

“Thankfully, this has been caught early and now everyone will be wishing that he gets the treatment that he needs and makes a full recovery.

“I think that’s what we’re all hoping and praying for, and I am, of course, in regular contact with him and will continue to communicate with him as normal.

“Many families around the country who are listening to this will have been touched by the same thing and they know what it means for everyone,” Sunak said.

The Prime Minister added: “So we’ll just be willing him on and hopefully we’ll get through this as quickly as possible.”