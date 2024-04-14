UK Condemns Iran’s Strikes On Israel, Reveals Next Action

Advertisement

The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has condemned Iran’s attack on Isreal.

The UK declared that, together with its allies, it is making urgent efforts to stabilize the situation and reiterated its opposition to any more bloodshed.

Naija News reports that Iran officially confirmed on Saturday that it executed multiple drone strikes against Israel in retaliation for the raid on its embassy in Syria and the deaths of its top officials caused by the Israeli military.

The Prime Minister’s statement, in response to the attack on X, stated, “I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard.

“The UK will continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq.

“Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilize the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed.”

The UK Ministry of Defence has announced the deployment of extra Royal Air Force jets and air refuelling tankers as part of efforts to strengthen regional defence capabilities.

The ministry stated that these jets are poised to intercept any airborne attacks within the range of its ongoing missions, underscoring the UK’s readiness to support stability in the Middle East amid escalating tensions.