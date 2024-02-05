British King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer

King Charles III of the United Kingdom has been diagnosed with cancer, Naija News understands.

Buckingham Palace confirmed this on Monday, February 5, noting that the 75-year-old is now receiving the proper treatment for the illness.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace said in a statement issued earlier.

It, however, said that King Charles “remains wholly positive” and “looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Naija News understands that the announcement is coming a week after Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III was admitted to a hospital in London for scheduled surgery, following an announcement earlier about his treatment for an enlarged prostate.

However, following the latest announcement, King Charles’s estranged son, Prince Harry, noted in a separate statement that he had spoken with the king about his diagnosis and would visit his father.

According to the AFP, a close source to Prince Harry mentioned that his younger son, who currently resides in California with his wife Meghan, expressed his intention to visit the king in the UK in the upcoming days.

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, Charles ascended to the throne. Despite occasional injuries from polo and skiing, he has generally maintained good health, Naija News understands.

However, the palace stated that during his recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, an additional concern was identified.

Meanwhile, medical professionals had recommended that King Charles III delay his public responsibilities, although he would still carry out state affairs and official paperwork as usual, according to the statement.

The king received praise for his transparency regarding his non-malignant prostate condition, as doctors noted that numerous individuals from the general public had come forward with similar symptoms.

Additionally, the palace stated that Charles had made the decision to disclose his cancer diagnosis in order to prevent speculation and potentially aid in the public’s understanding, particularly for those worldwide who are impacted by cancer.

Following the unexpected announcement from the palace, an outpouring of well-wishes for Charles’ swift recovery inundated the messages received.