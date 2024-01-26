King Charles III Admitted To hospital For Prostrate Surgery

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday that King Charles III has been admitted to a hospital in London for scheduled surgery, following last week’s announcement about his treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The Palace released a statement saying, “The king was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment.”

The 75-year-old monarch expressed gratitude for the good wishes received over the past week and noted the positive impact of his diagnosis on public health awareness.

This development comes after royal officials made the rare move of issuing a health bulletin about the King’s benign prostate condition.

In parallel, Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, wife of Prince William and Charles’s daughter-in-law, was reported to have undergone successful abdominal surgery for an unspecified condition.

She is currently recuperating at the private London Clinic, where she will take up to two weeks off from her royal duties, followed by several months away from public engagements.

British media have reported that King Charles III is receiving treatment at the same clinic as Catherine and had visited her there before his own procedure.

Last Friday, King Charles traveled to his Sandringham estate in eastern England to prepare for what was described by royal officials as a “corrective procedure”.

He returned to London on Thursday. The King decided to go public with his health condition to encourage other men experiencing similar symptoms to seek medical advice.

His condition, common in men over 50, affects urination.