UK Enters Into Agreement To Allow British Lawyers Practise In Nigeria

The United Kingdom and Nigeria are on the verge of finalizing a partnership agreement that will enable British legal practitioners to establish businesses and provide services in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that this significant development was announced in a press release on Tuesday, highlighting the aim of fostering trade and investment and creating new opportunities for both nations.

The partnership deal goes beyond finance and seeks to build upon the already successful $7 billion partnership between the UK and Nigeria.

Also, the collaboration is expected to strengthen cooperation and deepen ties between the two countries.

The UK’s Department of Business and Trade has confirmed that the signing of this new partnership, known as The Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP), will mark a historic milestone as it will be the first time the UK enters into such an agreement with an African nation.

Speaking on the development, British Business and Trade Secretary, Kemi Badenoch, disclosed that the agreement would open many opportunities for the Brits as Nigeria is one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa.

“This partnership with Nigeria, the UK’s first with an African country, will allow us to work together and seize the opportunities that lie ahead. Nigeria has one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

“UK businesses have already seen huge success here, and I look forward to seeing how we continue to grow this relationship,” Badenoch noted.

The agreement will additionally require Nigeria to undertake measures aimed at reducing obstacles that prevent UK lawyers from practising international and foreign law in the West African nation.

“It will see Nigeria commit to working towards removing barriers preventing UK lawyers from practicing international and foreign law in Nigeria, a step that could significantly increase UK legal services exports,” Vanguard quoted Badenoch saying in the release.