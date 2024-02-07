Prince William Assumes Royal Duties Amid King Charles’ Cancer Treatment

Prince William of Britain is poised to return to his royal frontline responsibilities as his father, King Charles III, undergoes cancer treatment and his wife, Catherine, recuperates from surgery.

The unexpected news of the king’s cancer diagnosis, disclosed on Monday, along with Catherine’s recent abdominal surgery, has placed a significant royal responsibility on William’s shoulders.

William, aged 41 and Charles’s eldest son and heir to the throne, delayed his public engagements to support his wife, the Princess of Wales, and their three children after her hospital admission on January 16.

However, he is set to return to work on Wednesday, where he will distribute honours to citizens for commendable deeds at Windsor Castle. Following this, he will attend the London Air Ambulance annual fundraising gala in central London.

He is also anticipated to assume some of his father’s duties during his treatment, with fellow senior royals Princess Anne and Charles’s wife, Queen Camilla, aiding in distributing the workload.

Buckingham Palace has not disclosed the type of cancer affecting the 75-year-old monarch, although it is understood that it is not prostate cancer.