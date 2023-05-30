King Charles Sends Message Tinubu On Inauguration As President

King Charles III of the United Kingdom has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his inauguration as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Following Tinubu’s swearing-in on Monday in Abuja, King Charles said he looked forward to building a deeper relationship between the UK and Nigeria as Commonwealth partners.

Naija News reports that the British monarch stated this in a statement on Monday delivered by the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria and Special Envoy on Girls’ Education, Helen Grant.

He said: “Dear Mr. President, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to you on your inauguration as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to send you every possible good wish as you assume the many responsibilities of your office.

“As Commonwealth partners with a deep bond, I look forward to building an even stronger friendship between our countries during your Presidency.”

Biden Sends Message To Tinubu On His Inauguration As Nigeria’s President

United States President, Joe Biden has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the occasion of his inauguration as the new leader of Nigeria.

In a statement released on the White House website on Monday, Biden also sent his warm wishes to the government and people of Nigeria on the occasion of the swearing-in.

The U.S. leader said his administration has worked to strengthen ties between the United States and Nigeria, and he looks forward to continuing the work with President Tinubu to support economic growth, advance security, and promote respect for human rights.

Biden added that he looks forward to drawing even more on the ideas and energy of the dynamic connection between the countries as partners.