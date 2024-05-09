‘Tinubu’s Policies Affecting The North, Elites In The Region Not Happy’

Elites in the Northern region of the country are reportedly not happy with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Dean of Borno Elders Forum, Prof Khalifa Dikwa, said the incumbent government’s policies are impacting the North negatively and that the majority of the appointments made by the president are either ineffective or unbalanced.

Dikwa made these remarks in response to the 0.5 per cent cybersecurity levy on electronic transactions that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently implemented.

He criticized the Tinubu government for instigating discontent among Nigerians through the implementation of stringent policies. Dikwa appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconsider and retract the policy.

“Northern elite are not happy with Tinubu because each of these policies affects the north entirely. There is an issue with his appointments because most of his appointees are either misfits or weak or taken to the wrong places.

“Anything ICT, finance, works were lopsided. It must not be northern elites alone, even people from the South-South and the South-East should be appointed. Nigeria is more than Lagos State,” Professor Dikwa said.

The professor contended that the Tinubu administration was under the influence of external institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Dikwa said, “Everything that will keep impoverishing the poor Nigerians will keep on coming. They are interested in bringing Nigeria into crisis and lawlessness.

“Nigeria has reached a situation where if Nigeria has enough money even those who are not working should have given money in order to survive. This is the wrong timing. Why are you provoking the people of this country?.