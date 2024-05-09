Presidency Speaks On Microsoft Alleged Departure From Nigeria, Knocks Peter Obi

Temitope Ajayi, the senior special assistant to President Bola Tinubu on media and publicity has debunked reports claiming that American tech giant, Microsoft, is shutting down its operations in Nigeria.

The aide stated that media reports alleging that the Africa Development Centre (ADC) in Lagos will shut down is incorrect.

Naija News reports that the ADC represents Microsoft’s first-ever engineering offices in Africa.

Ajayi also tackled the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi and accused him of sensationalism.

The presidential aide claimed that Microsoft is only re-aligning roles, and “few roles will certainly be impacted”

Speaking via his X handle on Thursday, Ajayi wrote, “The story that Microsoft is shutting down Nigeria office is not true. Africa Development Centre is just a department within Microsoft business in Nigeria. “Contrary to incorrect media reports and @PeterObi’s naked dance, the Africa Development Centre is also not shutting down.

“Microsoft, like any other organisation, is only re-aligning roles within the business, and few roles will certainly be impacted. Affected staff, which are less than 30, will be asked to apply for new roles within Microsoft – a standard practice within the organisation.

“Those who can’t find new roles in other departments or those who want to seek new opportunities outside the system will be asked to go.

“The situation at Microsoft is not anywhere near the impression of the ‘earthquake’ that Peter Obi sensationally described.”