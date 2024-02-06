Donald Trump Sends Well-Wishes To King Charles Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Former US President Donald Trump has conveyed heartfelt messages to King Charles following his unexpected cancer diagnosis.

Naija News reported that King Charles, who was coronated in May, was undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate when doctors discovered a concerning issue that turned out to be cancer, as confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

Trump has extended prayers for a swift recovery to the 75-year-old King.

‘KING CHARLES HAS CANCER. HE IS A WONDERFUL MAN, WHO I GOT TO KNOW WELL DURING MY PRESIDENCY, AND WE ALL PRAY THAT HE HAS A FAST AND FULL RECOVERY!‘ Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump’s well wishes coincided with a day when US President Joe Biden announced his intention to speak to King Charles III following Buckingham Palace’s disclosure of the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

In his initial remarks regarding the health of the 75-year-old British monarch, Biden expressed to DailyMail.com his hope to speak with him soon, stating, ‘God willing.’

‘I’m about to call him,’ Biden said during the outpouring of support from around the world: ‘I’m concerned about him. Just heard about his diagnosis.’