Man Sets Self On Fire Outside Trump Trial Venue

A disturbing scene unfolded on Friday outside the Manhattan courthouse where former US President Donald Trump was being tried, as a man set himself on fire in a park directly across from the judicial complex.

Naija News reports that the shocking incident occurred just as jury selection was completed in Trump’s hush money cover-up trial.

According to eyewitnesses and reports from the scene, the man, before setting himself ablaze, was seen distributing pamphlets and then doused himself with an unspecified liquid.

The scene quickly escalated as he ignited the liquid, resulting in his clothes catching fire. Videos circulating on social media captured the harrowing moments when the man was engulfed in flames before collapsing to the ground.

Police officers and plainclothes officials rushed to his aid, attempting to extinguish the flames with fire extinguishers and their own coats.

Dave, a 73-year-old witness, described the sequence to AFP, noting the sudden and alarming nature of the act. “He was throwing pamphlets before he poured the liquid on himself and lit the fire,” Dave recounted.

Authorities promptly locked down the area around 100 Centre Street as emergency services, including several ambulances, arrived on the scene.

A correspondent reported a strong smell of burning chemicals permeating the air, with remnants of the man’s burning clothing scattered around the park.

The incident caused a delay in the proceedings of the high-profile trial, with court resuming later than scheduled at 3 PM.

The New York Police Department confirmed the self-immolation but has yet to provide a motive for the man’s drastic action.

“A male did light himself on fire outside of the Supreme Courthouse. We’re still gathering details from the field,” a NYPD spokesman stated.

Recall a similar incident earlier in the year when a US airman set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC, in protest against the war in Gaza and later succumbed to his injuries.

As of now, the identity of the man and his current medical condition has not been disclosed.