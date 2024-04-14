‘The Weakness That We’ve Shown Is Unbelievable’ – Trump Reacts As Iran Attack Israel

Advertisement

Former United States President, Donald Trump, has reacted to Iran’s attack on Israel.

Trump, speaking at his Pennsylvania rally, voiced his dissatisfaction with Iran’s attack on Israel, stressing that it was an event that should have been avoided.

Naija News reports that Iran, on Saturday, officially launched an attack against Israel, using several drones and missiles.

The attack is believed to be a retaliatory move following an April 1 attack reportedly carried out by Israel on the Iranian embassy in Syria, which killed seven Iranian military officers.

In response, the Israeli war cabinet authorized a retaliatory attack by its military against aggressive actions by Iran. The approval was granted after an emergency meeting of the cabinet following the attack by Iran on Israel.

According to Fox News, Trump, along with other GOP politicians, expressed their concerns about President Joe Biden’s administration and the attacks.

Trump said, “Before going any further, I want to say God bless the people of Israel. They’re under attack right now. That’s because we show great weakness.

“The weakness that we’ve shown is unbelievable, and it would not have happened if we were in office. You know that. They know that, and everybody knows that.”

Trump assured that America stands in solidarity with Israel, offering prayers and steadfast support to those affected by the ongoing conflict.