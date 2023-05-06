BREAKING: Flag Bearer Slumps At King Charles Coronation Ceremony

There was a still moment on Saturday at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla after a flagbearer slumped at the venue at Westminster Abbey in central London.

Reports said the flag bearer collapsed during a procession.

Naija News reports that King Charles III was officially crowned today in Westminster Abbey, the first coronation in Britain since 1953.

Camilla, 75, was crowned by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby moments after Charles’s own coronation as sovereign of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms.

More details shortly…