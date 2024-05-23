British PM, Sunak Announces Date For The UK General Election

The United Kingdom (UK) will hold its general elections on July 4, 2024, as recently announced by British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

Sunak on Thursday said that he had spoken with His Majesty the King to request the dissolution of parliament and that the monarch has granted the request to hold a general election in two months’ time.

Naija News reports that the Prime Minister’s announcement comes after new figures showed that the country’s inflation rate had fallen sharply to 2.3 per cent, its lowest level in nearly three years.

The ruling Conservative Party views this as an encouraging accomplishment.

In January 2023, the prime minister made five promises, one of which was to reduce inflation by half, as it had risen to over 11 per cent by the end of 2022.

Sunak stated that these latest statistics signify a significant moment for the economy and that brighter days are ahead.

Despite being in power for 14 years, the Conservatives have encountered various challenges in recent times, including sluggish economic growth and political instability, evident through frequent changes in party leadership.

According to the most recent YouGov polls, the Tories are trailing behind their main competitor, the Labour Party.

Meanwhile, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said he will keep contesting for the Nigerian presidency as long as he is hale and hearty.

Naija News reports that the former Vice President is 77 years old and will be 81 in three years, ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The PDP chieftain ran for the country’s number one office six times but has been on the ballot as a presidential candidate on three occasions in 2007, 2019, and 2023.

Speaking on Wednesday during an interview on the Hausa service of the Voice of America (VOA) in Abuja, Atiku said he will continue to contest for the presidency because of his love for the country.

The former vice president said he is consoled by the fact that former United States President Abraham Lincoln did not win the presidential vote on the first time of asking.

He said: “Of course, I will keep contesting again and again as long as I am alive and healthy.

“Even the former US President Abraham Lincoln contested seven times before finally winning.”

Speaking about the crisis in the PDP, Atiku said the party needs to be united and forge alliances with other political groups to win the presidential election in 2027.

He added: “However, given the current state of the PDP, it is clear that a single-handed effort will not suffice to win the election. Strong support and collaboration with other parties are required.”