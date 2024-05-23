‘Sadiq Umar Submits Transfer Request To Real Sociedad’

Super Eagles striker, Sadiq Umar, has submitted a transfer request to his Spanish La Liga club, Real Sociedad ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

Sadiq Umar joined Real Sociedad from Almería in 2022 for €20 million and was sidelined for almost a year due to an injury.

Since then, he has been off and on in terms of his fitness issues which has also affected his form. Hence, he has managed to play just 28 league games in two seasons.

So far in the 2023-2024 season, Sadiq has scored three goals and provided just an assist in 26 Serie A games.

The 27-year-old Nigerian striker is not happy that he has not been able to establish himself in the club’s first eleven even though he is currently enjoying a better fitness level.

Coach Imanol Alguacil has managed to play Sadiq Umar for a total of 1070 minutes from a possible 3330 minutes starting just 12 of the club’s 37 league games.

Despite being the club’s record signing and available to play, Umar has managed to play just 22 minutes in the club’s last eight games.

A Spanish publication, Football Espana wrote: “The 27-year-old Nigerian striker arrived for €20m plus €5m in variables two summers ago from Almeria and was brought in to replace Alexander Isak, but an anterior cruciate ligament injury kept him out for much of his first season, and he has failed to get into a rhythm in his second.

“As per Relevo, Sadiq has asked to leave the club this summer, and they say that Getafe are his most likely suitors, with a loan deal in the offing. Getafe are keen to reinforce their forward line, and a loan fits both parties.”