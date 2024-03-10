Real Sociedad Reacts After Sadiq Umar Scored His First Goal In 2024

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Umar Sadiq, scored his first goal in 2024 against Granada in a relieving 3-2 win on Saturday, March 9.

During the game, Umar Sadiq scored the match opener in the 33rd minute after the hosts, Granada, had taken the lead in the 21st minute via the penalty spot.

Unfortunately, the hosts restored their lead before the end of the first half but Real Sociedad bounced back in the 80th minute and got the lead in the 85th minute courtesy of André Silva’s strike.

The 3-2 win pushed Real Sociedad to the 6th spot on the league table with 43 points in 28 games, following 11 wins, 10 draws, and 7 defeats.

After the game, Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil said, “It is clear that it has not been a good first half, that we have been bad in almost everything, especially in the duels and the falls. Furthermore, we have lacked finesse when attacking them, even though we had it quite clear.

“Later, in the second half, when any other team would have gotten nervous, we used patience, play and that is how the comeback came. And I think that because of the chances and the game, we deserved to win, even though we recognized that the first half was very bad.”

While Real Sociedad were celebrating the rare away win, Umar Sadiq was relieved that he had finally ended his goal drought in the league. The 27-year-old Nigerian striker didn’t score in 18 games before the match against Granada.

So far in the 2023-2024 season, Sadiq who spent most of the season battling different degrees of injuries has scored just three goals for his Spanish side.

While praising Real Sociedad’s goalscorers against Granada, coach Imanol said, “Today they have been calmer and that is why they have surely scored the goals. They come to them phenomenal, to feel important, because they have also served to add three points away from home.”