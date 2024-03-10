Ivan Rakitic Predicts Winners Of 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League, La Liga

Former Barcelona midfielder, Ivan Rakitic has decided to go against his former club while predicting who will win the 2023-2024 Spanish La Liga title.

FC Barcelona are still very much in the battle for the 2023-2024 La Liga title as they are currently sitting in the 3rd spot on the league table with 61 points in 28 games, five points below first place Real Madrid who have a game in hand.

Coach Xavi Hernandez and his Barcelona team have not been too sound in the league as they have recorded 3 defeats, seven draws, and just 18 wins in 28 games.

Due to this run, Ivan Rakitic who played at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020, doesn’t think his former club can overtake Real Madrid in the title race.

In an interview with a Spanish publication, the 36-year-old Croatian midfielder who currently plays for Saudi Pro League side, Al-Shabab, gave the title to Barca’s arch-rivals, Real Madrid.

“Who will win La Liga? Real Madrid”, Ivan Rakitic said.

Though FC Barcelona have been having it tough in the Spanish La Liga, they have been having a fair run in the UEFA Champions League campaign.

They are currently in the round of 16 after finishing top of their group. They played a 1-1 draw with Napoli in Italy and they are expected to finish the job at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in the return leg at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12.

Despite being in a very tight situation with Napoli who have one of the most deadly strikers in the world, Victor Osimhen, Rakitic believes the Spanish giants have what it takes to win the Champions League.

“Who will win the Champions League? Barcelona”, the Croatian midfielder said.

Note that Ivan Rakitic helped FC Barcelona to win four La Liga, four Copa del Rey, two Supercopa de España, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Rakitic joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2014 and returned to Sevilla in 2020 before he moved to Saudi Pro League side, Al-Shabab, on a free transfer on January 30, 2024.