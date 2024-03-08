Brentford’s Frank Onyeka Compares Victor Osimhen With Ivan Toney

Brentford and Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Frank Onyeka, has revealed the differences between his countryman Victor Osimhen and his club’s teammate Ivan Toney.

Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney are currently among the hottest strikers in the world, and their transfer values are as high as £100 million, respectively.

Onyeka has the opportunity to play with the two strikers; he plays with Osimhen in the Super Eagles of Nigeria and with Toney at the Premier League club Brentford.

Toney is wanted by a list of top clubs in Europe, just as Victor Osimhen is wanted by top clubs across Europe, including Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Frank Onyeka was asked to compare the two forwards, and he described Toney as an all-round footballer while he sees Osimhen as a target man who is often ready to fight for the ball in the opponents’ penalty box.

Onyeka said, “Ivan is an all-round player, he can go anywhere, he can come down into the midfield. Osimhen is like a target man, he wants to fight the defenders and get every ball. Both are great strikers.”

While discussing his experience with the 25-year-old Napoli striker, Frank Onyeka said, “He’s a really good guy but he’s someone that wants to win. He doesn’t like to lose, even in training. He always wants to push players around him and try to encourage them. He’s a fighter.

“He’s always there to help the team, fight for the team. Even when the team is down he’ll be the first man to push the team. He never gives up. For me, he was one of the best players in the tournament but people don’t really see what he does.

“Hopefully he comes to the Premier League.”