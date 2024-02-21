Frank Onyeka Gives Account Of His 2023 AFCON Final Experience

Brentford midfielder, Frank Onyeka has revealed to his club how participating in the 2023 AFCON has helped him as a player.

Recall that Frank Onyeka was one of the most important players in the Super Eagles of Nigeria squad during the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Onyeka played in all seven games the Super Eagles were involved in during the tournament as he helped the team reach the final of the competition.

Unfortunately for the resilient midfielder, the Super Eagles lost 2-1 in the final against the hosts, Ivory Coast on February 11.

Just like most other players who participated in the final of the tournament, Frank Onyeka was given a hero’s welcome at Brentford.

In an interview with the club’s official website, the 26-year-old Nigeria international expressed his excitement that he was able to feature in the tournament and returned to his club without an injury.

“Going back to Africa, helping my team, coming back fit, it’s been really good. I feel really fit,” Frank Onyeka said.

“It was hard, but it was also good, especially defending and on counter-attacks. We came here believing we could do it again, so to lose 1-0 is sad, but it was a good performance.

“It’s hard because they move the ball really quickly, so we needed to adjust as quickly as possible. We did that pretty well in the first half and the second half; defensively we did really well.”