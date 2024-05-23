Police Nab Man Over Alleged Illegal Possession Of Firearm

Lagos State command of the Nigeria Police Force has apprehended one Adegun Aboderin over alleged illegal possession of a firearm.

In a terse statement issued on Thursday via his X handle, Police spokesperson in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that the 33-year-old was found in possession of a pistol.

The police mouthpiece said the suspect was apprehended on Thursday morning at Abule-Ado, Amuwo-Odofin area of the state.

“The police, on a stop and search operation, arrested the suspect at 6.00 a.m. at Abule-Ado.

“When he was searched, a locally fabricated semi-automatic pistol was recovered,” Hundeyin noted.

He noted that an investigation into the case is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Police Command has declared 13 persons wanted in connection with an election conducted for the Epie Atisa Youths Council.

The Police, in a statement by the spokesperson of the Bayelsa Command, ASP Musa Mohammed, described the actions of those involved in the election as unnecessary flight in the face of authority and a threat to peace.

He added that the said election is null and void.

The Bayelsa State Police Command, therefore, advised the wanted persons to report to the command headquarters unfailingly by one o’clock in the afternoon on Thursday,22nd May 2024.

The wanted persons are;

–Comr. Daniel D Daniel

–Comr.Koffi Osomewo

–Comr. Kalime Odede

–Comr.Daniel Kiebo-Johnbull

–Tavie Clement

–Yaviekume Super Japhet

–Kieme ThankGod

–Kieboye Appah

–Famvie Berebo

–Henry Okosi

–Elliot Tokumbo

–Faith Fabiri

–Clinton Wanbira Friday