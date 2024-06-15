Obasa, Other Lawmakers Declare Support For Protection Of Vulnerable Boys

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and other lawmakers have declared support for the protection of vulnerable boys in the state, during a special plenary session held to encourage the children.

Naija News reports that the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, and the wife of the Deputy Governor, Oluremi Hamzat, on Friday led a team of young boys to the House of Assembly as part of a mentorship programme initiated for the boy-child.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Eromosele Ebhomele, Obasa advised the boys to shun crime, stressing that a criminal can never be a leader.

The Speaker recalled how he was challenged to love Literature after he attended a theatre performance where someone quoted from one of William Shakespeare’s works without looking at a book or paper.

He also explained the roles of the legislature in the lives of Lagos State and its residents as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said, “I want you to resolve to be true leaders of tomorrow. And to do this, you must say no to crime. A criminal can never be a leader.

“So try to be good children and students. You have learnt from my colleagues and I today. We all started as youth. All it takes is to be good boys and law-abiding citizens.”

The Speaker noted that the House considers the welfare of every resident essential and urged the children to ensure that they can speak their mother tongue effectively.

He added, “In the next 25 years, let us hear the impact of this visit from you,” noting that the child’s rights law passed by the House protects children of the state just.

Addressing the House, the First Lady said the young boys, under the aegis of the Lagos State Boy Child Initiative, were selected from public and private schools as well as orphanages and correctional facilities.

She noted that the focus has mostly been on the girl child, adding that the initiative is aimed, among others, at mentoring young boys, raising awareness about the rights of the boy child and making them useful to society.

Commending the First Lady, lawmakers who spoke at plenary urged the boys to keep the memory of the visit and apply the advice they received.