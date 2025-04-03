JUST IN: Scores Injured As Fire Guts LagFerry Boat In Lagos

Numerous passengers reportedly sustained injuries and hurried to find safety when the LagFerry vessel, Igbega Eko, unexpectedly exploded and caught fire while traveling to Victoria Island.

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) confirmed the fire incident on Thursday morning, stating that their personnel were present to prevent the situation from worsening.

A loud explosion was heard, followed by flames rapidly consuming the boat. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, but investigations are currently underway, a NIWA representative who spoke to Tribune Online on Thursday morning revealed.

Naija News reports that the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) also verified the incident, indicating that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In a statement released by LASWA’s Public Affairs Unit on Thursday morning, the agency reported that four passengers sustained minor injuries and are receiving medical care.

The LASWA statement read: “The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has confirmed a fire incident occurred at approximately 6:45 AM today at the Ipakodo Ferry Terminal in Ikorodu, involving the LAGFERRY vessel, “Igbega Eko,” which was en route to Victoria Island.

“Upon receiving the distress call, LASWA’s emergency response team swiftly mobilized to the scene, working in close coordination with LAGFERRY, boat operators, other and first responders to manage the situation effectively. We are pleased to report that all passengers and crew on board were evacuated safely, though four passengers suffered minor injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

“We are currently conducting thorough preliminary investigations into the cause of the incident, collaborating with LAGFERRY and other stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive assessment. Safety is our utmost priority, and we are committed to implementing any necessary recommendations to enhance fire prevention measures throughout the Lagos waterways.

“LASWA assures the public that all safety protocols remain intact and ferry operations are proceeding as scheduled. We encourage all passengers to stay calm and adhere to safety guidelines while enjoying our waterways. We will provide further updates as investigations progress.”