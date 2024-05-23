Bayelsa Police Command Declares 13 Persons Wanted (Full List)

The Bayelsa State Police Command has declared 13 persons wanted in connection with an election conducted for the Epie Atisa Youths Council.

The Police, in a statement by the spokesperson of the Bayelsa Command, ASP Musa Mohammed, described the actions of those involved in the election as unnecessary flight in the face of authority and a threat to peace.

He added that the said election is null and void.

The Bayelsa State Police Command, therefore, advised the wanted persons to report to the command headquarters on Thursday,22nd May 2024, by one O’clock in the afternoon unfailingly.

The wanted persons are;

–Comr. Daniel D Daniel

–Comr.Koffi Osomewo

–Comr. Kalime Odede

–Comr.Daniel Kiebo-Johnbull

–Tavie Clement

–Yaviekume Super Japhet

–Kieme ThankGod

–Kieboye Appah

–Famvie Berebo

–Henry Okosi

–Elliot Tokumbo

–Faith Fabiri

–Clinton Wanbira Friday

Meanwhile, a police officer attached to the enforcement team of the Jos Metropolitan Development Board has been shot dead in Terminus Market in Jos North Local Government Area, Plateau State.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened on Wednesday morning when the security agents and task force officials were battling to clear the area of street trading, which has been ongoing for several weeks.

Confirming the shooting and death of the police officer, a trader identified as Amina Mohammed, in an interview with Punch, said the tragic event led to tension and confusion at the market.

Mohammed said the victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

