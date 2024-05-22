Police Officer Shot Dead In Jos Market

A police officer attached to the enforcement team of the Jos Metropolitan Development Board has been shot dead in Terminus Market in Jos North Local Government Area, Plateau State.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened on Wednesday morning when the security agents and task force officials were battling to clear the area of street trading, which has been ongoing for several weeks.

Confirming the shooting and death of the police officer, a trader identified as Amina Mohammed, in an interview with Punch, said the tragic event led to tension and confusion at the market.

Mohammed said the victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Advertisement

He said, “There was tension and confusion at the Terminus Market and Ahmadu Bello Way behind Zenith Bank in Jos North this morning at about 11:30 am 22/05/2024

“From what I gathered some of the Jos Metropolitan Development Board task force officials and Security Agencies came this morning to carry out enforcement of the state law banning street hawking.

“You know they have been facing resistance from some of the traders. So, in an attempt to maintain law and order, a Mobile Police Officer fired a shot and the stray bullet hit his colleague on duty, creating panic.

Advertisement

“I learnt that although the victim was taken to the hospital and he later died.”

Another trader, Haruna, blamed the death of the cop on hoodlums whom he said have vowed not to vacate the area despite the enforcement drive.

He added, “Many of the hoodlums were lurking around this morning. Suddenly, we heard a gunshot when the security agents were trying to disperse some traders who had started displaying their wares on the roadside against the instruction of the task force officials. Unfortunately, the bullet hit one. of the policemen who I learnt later died after he was rushed to the hospital.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reacting, the Plateau State Police Command Spokesperson, Alabo Alfred, said an investigation had begun to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The police spokesman said, “Yes, we are aware of the incident at the Terminus Market. Right now, we are in the office of the Jos Metropolitan Development Board over the matter. So, we are investigating it.”