Sylva Appeals Bayelsa Gubernatorial Tribunal Judgment

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for governorship in Bayelsa State and former Minister of State, Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, has expressed his discontentment with the judgment of the Bayelsa Governorship Election Tribunal on Monday.

Naija News reports that the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja affirmed the election results that led to Governor Douye Diri’s victory on Monday.

Following the judgment, Sylva, through his Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Julius Bokoru, promptly convened a meeting with party elders and stakeholders and instructed his legal team to pursue justice swiftly at the Court of Appeal.

Sylva said: “We are not satisfied with the decision of the tribunal. But this is just a court of first instance and after meeting with the elders and critical stakeholders of our great party, the APC, we directed our legal team to seek justice for Bayelsa at the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

“No quantum of miscarriage of justice will make us lose confidence in the Nigerian judicial system. It’s all we have. Some of the finest Nigerians I know, are in our judiciary. What surprised me in today’s judgement is: an ‘Election Petitions Tribunal’ making conclusive findings on criminal allegations without calling witnesses or experts. Well, considering the antecedents of this Tribunal we are not surprised. Thankfully, we can still seek redress in the Appellate Courts.”

The APC governorship candidate reassured the people of Bayelsa State that the Court of Appeal would rectify the tribunal’s injustice.