Scores Injured As BRT Bus, Danfo, Truck Collide In Lagos

At least 19 individuals were reportedly injured in multiple car accidents involving a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus, a commercial yellow bus (Danfo), and a truck in the Ketu area of the Ojota district in Lagos State on Friday.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) said its response team, stationed at the Ojota interchange bridge, arrived at the location around midday, despite the heavy rain to contain the situation.

Naija News understands that the vehicles involved included a BRT bus with the registration number EXY-167XY, a semi-trailer truck carrying a 40-foot container, and an 18-seater commercial bus with the registration number JJJ-439YG.

It was reported that the semi-trailer truck, while approaching Ketu, lost control, veered off its path, and crashed into the BRT bus on its way to Ojota.

The BRT bus then veered into the service lane and collided with the Danfo.

The crash caused a major traffic jam along the route, with motorists stuck for several hours.

Thankfully, there were no fatalities reported. However, 15 of the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for medical care.

Four of the injured were treated by LASEMA’s pre-hospital care team in collaboration with Lagos State Ambulance Service, LASAMBUS, at the crash site.

Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who was present at the scene, mentioned that the agency’s Light Rail Transit (LRT), working together with Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials at the scene, initiated road traffic control measures and managed to reroute vehicles into the BRT lane to safely remove them from the road.

In a separate event, LASEMA, along with firefighters from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, under the leadership of its Director, Magaret Adeseye, was called to the scene of a fire emergency at a one-story building located at number 16 Alhaji Jubril Street, Magodo, Phase 2, Isheri area.

The blaze caused damage to items valued at millions of naira.

The firefighting team from the agency’s command and control center in Alausa reached the building first, where they managed to evacuate everyone inside to safety.

A witness reported that the fire rapidly advanced to the main duplex, which had approximately five rooms.

The fire then spread upwards to the other wing of the duplex, which included about three bedrooms and a living room.

The firefighting team from the LRT found that the fire was started by an electrical malfunction in an air conditioning unit within one of the rooms in the main duplex.

They were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby and neighbouring buildings.

Some items from the duplex, such as furniture and personal items, were saved due to the prompt action of the firefighting team.

However, during the operation, a firefighter fell from the ceiling but was swiftly rescued and treated by the officials from LASAMBUS at the scene of the incident.