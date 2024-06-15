BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Company MD, Three Foreigners In Lagos

Armed individuals have reportedly abducted the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fouani Company, which is affiliated with LG and Hisense, along with three individuals from Lebanon, while they were on a boat journey in Lagos.

Naija News reports that the identities of the victims have not been confirmed, but it was reported that they were taken around Falomo Bridge during their trip from Apapa to Victoria Island.

A person with knowledge about the event, who also chose to remain anonymous due to the delicate circumstances, informed Punch that the kidnappers had contacted them, requesting a ransom.

“Yesterday (Friday) evening, the Managing Director of Fouani company (LG and Hisense) and three Lebanese were kidnapped around Falomo Bridge while travelling from Apapa to Victoria Island by boat.

“The kidnappers have asked for $1.5m,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said: “Yes, it is true. We got the report and we are looking into it. Please, I’m not obliged to state more than that.”

When asked about the identity of the abducted persons, Hundeyin insisted, “I’m not obliged to state the names, when, where and how it happened for now but we are looking into it.”