‘I’m Not So Familiar With Amokachi’ – Eagles Assistant Coach Benjamin James Says

Super Eagles of Nigeria assistant coach, Benjamin James has noted that he is not familiar with Daniel Amokachi, who is also an assistant coach to Finidi George.

Weeks after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) appointed Finidi George as the head coach of the Super Eagles, the football federation announced the appointment of Benjamin James and Daniel Amokachi as the assistant coaches of the national team.

Since then, they have not had time to sit together as their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa on June 7 and Benin Republic draw closer.

Benjamin James, who had played for Shooting Stars in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), is currently combining his role as the Super Eagles assistant coach and his technical crew role at German Bundesliga club, Hoffenheim.

The 53-year-old tactician believes that when he, Amokachi, and the national team’s head coach meet, they will come up with a “good” pattern for the Super Eagles.

“I have gathered some experience to believe that if I Finidi and Amokachi sit down in the same room, we’ll come out with something good,” Benjamin James told Brila FM.

“The pattern to be played will be discussed by the three of us. The players present in the squad currently are good, it’s just about putting them in the right place.

“Finidi is a cool-headed person, I’m not so familiar with Amokachi, but I believe he’s also a cool-headed person and I believe we can rub minds together and come up with the best.”