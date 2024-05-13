Super Eagles: Names Of All Finidi George’s Coaching Crew Revealed

The identities of the foreign assistant coaches Finidi George picked to work with him in the Super Eagles have been revealed.

Earlier in the day, Naija News reported that Finidi George has picked his assistant coaches which includes two foreign coaches whose identities were unknown.

Hours after the NFF unveiled Finidi George as the Super Eagles head coach, the identities of the expatriates were revealed.

One of them is Benjamin James who had played in the Nigeria Premier Football League, Germany and Italy. He has spent over 10 years with the Bundesliga club, TSG Hoffenheim.

James will serve as the first assistant coach to coach Finidi George, while Daniel Amokachi will serve as the second assistant coach.

Another foreign expatriate on the team is 48-year-old fitness trainer Chima Onyeike who was born in Zeist, Netherlands to a Nigerian father and a Dutch mother.

Onyeike has worked as a fitness coach at Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala, Greek club PAOK and Bundesliga side VFB Stuttgart.

The only member of the coaching crew who is not by any chance a Nigerian is Turkish match analyst Mehmet Ozturk. He will occupy the said role in the Super Eagles.

Olatunji Baruwa who has been the team’s goalkeeper coach for over two years, will retain his position in the team under the reign of Finidi.