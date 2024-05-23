Alleged Backstabbing: Yul Edochie Speaks On Forgiving Late Junior Pope After Backlash

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has publicly declared forgiveness for his late colleague, Junior Pope, over allegations of betrayal that marred their friendship.

Naija News reports that his revelation came after a series of accusations that shook the entertainment community.

Edochie previously stated that he did not mourn Pope at the time of his death due to these unresolved issues.

In a heartfelt post on his Instagram page, Edochie reflected on the complexities of human relationships and the pain of betrayal from someone he considered a brother.

“It hurts deeply when a friend you love, took like a brother, stood for, and shown love over the years turns around to stab you in the back repeatedly without remorse,” he wrote.

Despite the heavy backlash from fans and fellow actors, including his own aunt, Rita Edochie, who criticized him for harbouring grudges, Yul Edochie expressed his decision to let go of the past grievances.

“Speaking about forgiveness. I forgive him completely,” he stated, emphasizing the divine nature of forgiveness and his wish for the best for Pope’s family.

