Marriage Is Not A Do Or Die Affair, Walk Out If It Is Not Working – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, cleric Yul Edochie has shared his thoughts on marriage and divorce.

He opined that there is nothing wrong with walking out of a marriage that doesn’t work, adding that people can decide to marry 50 times if they choose to.

The controversial actor argued that when it comes to marriage it is one’s personal happiness that matters and not public opinion.

Edochie shared his thoughts in a recent interview with White Pearl Studios.

He noted that it is also okay to stay unmarried if it makes one happy.

According to him, “For me, marriage is not a do or die thing. If you see it is not working, walk away respectfully. You don’t have to hurt each other. And when you walk away and you see the next person and you decide to marry, go ahead and marry. If e no work again, go. If you see another one, marry. If e no work again, go. You can marry 50 times as long as it works for you.

“You can’t control how people react towards you. And what makes me happy is different from what makes you happy. Don’t let anybody tell you what’s good for you. Find out what works for you. And if you decide in this life that you will not marry till you die, please do. Be Happy.”