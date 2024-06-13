You Are Small-Minded And Toxic – Yvonne Jegede Blasts Nedu

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has berated media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu, for taking a swipe at her after she apologised to Yul Edochie’s first wife, May over her comment on their marriage.

Recall that the thespian had apologised to May after netizens came hard on her for supporting Edochie and Judy Austin’s union on the Honey Brunch podcast.

Following her apology, Nedu, who is the co-host of the podcast, took to Instagram and wrote, “If you talk, use your chest stand by your words.”

Replying, Jegede took to her Instagram page to lambast the podcaster.

She described him as a small-minded person who rejoices when women are trampled on.

The actress said Nedu’s action shows that the rumours that he doesn’t like women might be true.

She wrote, “I understand Nedu’s difficulty in comprehending my apology. Narcissistic and toxic men like him cannot grasp the importance of apologizing when others feel hurt by your actions, regardless of whether you believe you are right or wrong.

“Small-minded people like you rejoice when women attack each other or are trampled upon. Check the history of your podcast; it is filled with content targeting women’s self-esteem. Perhaps the rumor about you is true-you don’t like women. Nedu, there’s nothing wrong with women winning and shining; it doesn’t diminish you or any other man.”