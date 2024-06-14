‘Religion Will Not Save Us’ – Yul Edochie Opens Up About Break From Ministry

Nollywood actor cum pastor, Yul Edochie, has resumed his online ministry following a short break.

Yul explained that he took a break to spiritually prepare himself for God’s work, during which time God revealed many things to him.

He emphasized that relying on religion alone for salvation is insufficient and that simply praying is not enough.

Extending an invitation to his followers for a live YouTube and TikTok broadcast, he assured them of an “explosive” session where he would unveil secrets and impart wisdom on protecting oneself from evil forces.

“Religion will not save us. Prayer is not enough. That is why we have thousands of churches springing up every day, yet evil persists. I took a break from my ministry so I could prepare myself spiritually for God’s work. During that time, God took me on a journey and revealed so much to me.

“Don’t miss our live broadcast this Sunday.I will expose many secrets and teach you how you can protect yourself from the evil plans of the devil, which are spreading rapidly. Streaming live on YouTube on Yul Edochie TV and TikTok @yuledochieodogwu. Don’t miss it. It will be explosive,” Yul wrote.