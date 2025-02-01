Annie Idibia: ‘Family Matter Wey No Concern You’ – Yul Edochie Blasts Critics Attacking 2Baba Over Divorce

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has made a case for Nigerian iconic singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, over the marriage breakup with his wife, Annie Idibia.

Naija News reports that the ‘African Queen’ hitmaker announced on Sunday in an Instagram post that he and Annie had not been together for a while and were filing for divorce.

The news of their separation has continued to spark reactions from fans and celebrities, with many attacking 2Baba over the divorce announcement on social media.

However, in a post via Instagram on Friday, Yul Edochie slammed 2Baba’s critics, arguing that they have no right to meddle in his family matters.

The movie star emphasized that no one has the right to judge the couple, stressing that the public is unaware of what truly happened behind closed doors.

According to Yul, men often face struggles in marriage but remain silent about it. He urged the public to respect the couple’s decisions and wish them well.

He said, “Anybody insulting 2Baba or calling him out because of his family matter wey no concern you, thunder fire you.

“You don’t live with him in his home. You don’t know what happens behind closed doors. You have no right to judge either of the couple. You’re not Jesus Christ,” he added.

“It’s not only women who go through stuff in marriage. Men go through a lot too. But most times men remain silent about it for various reasons.

“Leave people alone to make their decisions. They’re adults. Wish both of them well and mind your own life.”