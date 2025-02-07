Biafra: ‘Only A Coward Kills His People To Make A Point’ – Yul Edochie Berates Igbos

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has frowned at the Igbos over the rate of killings in the eastern part of the country in the bid to actualise the Biafra nation.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a post via his Facebook page on Friday, said an Igbo man claims he is fighting for Biafra but killing his own people.

Yul maintained there can never be any justification for harming people, whether they agree with your ideology or not.

According to the thespian, only a coward kills his people to make a point, while a courageous man protects his people at all cost.

He wrote, “An Igbo man says he’s fighting for Biafra. Then he starts killing his own people. So who then are you fighting for?

“There can never be any justification for harming your own people, wether they agree with your ideology or not.

“Only a coward kills his people to make a point. A courageous man protects his people at all cost. ONYE GBULU NWANNE YA ABURO ODOGWU!.”

Meanwhile, Yul Edochie has made a case for Nigerian iconic singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, over the marriage breakup with his wife, Annie Idibia.

Naija News reports that the ‘African Queen’ hitmaker announced on Sunday in an Instagram post that he and Annie had not been together for a while and were filing for divorce.

The news of their separation has continued to spark reactions from fans and celebrities, with many attacking 2Baba over the divorce announcement on social media.

However, in a post via Instagram on Friday, Yul Edochie slammed 2Baba’s critics, arguing that they have no right to meddle in his family matters.

The movie star emphasized that no one has the right to judge the couple, stressing that the public is unaware of what truly happened behind closed doors.

According to Yul, men often face struggles in marriage but remain silent about it. He urged the public to respect the couple’s decisions and wish them well.