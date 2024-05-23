2024 Most Valuable Clubs: Real Madrid Tops Other Seven Premier League Teams

Spanish La Liga giants, Real Madrid, is topping the list of the most valuable clubs in the world according to the American business magazine, Forbes.

Forbes claimed that the value of Real Madrid in 2024 is $6.6 billion as the Spanish giants continue to dominate La Liga and European club football.

After failing to win the Spanish La Liga and failing to reach the UEFA Champions League final last season, Real Madrid have won the league title for the 35th time in the club’s history this season.

They are also on the verge of winning their record 15th UEFA Champions League title this season as they have a date in the final of the competition against Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

According to Forbes, Manchester United who have been struggling to win titles in recent years are the second most valuable team in the world. They are just five million dollars behind Real Madrid in the list of most valuable clubs in the world.

FC Barcelona who are struggling financially, are the third in the list of the most valuable clubs in the world despite their financial complications.

Aside from Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain, the other seven clubs on the list are all Premier League teams which goes to show why the league is said to be the most competitive league in the world.

Below are the top ten most valuable teams in the world in 2024:

1. $6.6 billion Real Madrid

2. $6.55 billion Manchester United

3. $5.6 billion Barcelona

4. $5.37 billion Liverpool

5. $5.1 billion Manchester City

6. $5 billion Bayern Munich

7. $4.4 billion Paris Saint-Germain

8. $3.2 billion Tottenham Hotspur

9. $3.1 billion Chelsea

10. $2.6 billion Arsenal