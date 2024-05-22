‘You Have 14 Days To Retract Your Defamatory Statements’ – Nabila Threatens To Sue Oritsefemi

Nabila Fash, the ex-wife of Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi, has issued a cease and desist letter to the musician over defamatory statements against her.

Naija News reported that Oritsefemi, during an interview with media personality, Jude Chidonwo, disclosed that his ex-wife, Nabila, who had accused him of cheating on her in their home and having children behind her back, betrayed him.

The singer claimed that Nabila had 21 miscarriages during their marriage and also conspired with her 20 friends to beat him up.

Oritsefemi also accused Nabila of being nasty to his kids.

However, in an interview with celebrity journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus, Nabila urged the public to disregard Oritsefemi’s interview, stating that it was all a lie.

In the cease and desist letter obtained by the publication above, Nabila reiterated that all of Oritsefemi’s statements in the interview with Chude were deliberately fabricated and concocted lies designed to disparage, tarnish, and damage her character and bring her to public ridicule.

She also warned the singer to stop referring to her as his wife, stressing that the High Court of Lagos State judicially dissolved their marriage on March 21, 2024.

Nabila added that the failure of Oritsefemi to desist from further acts of defamation against her and also retract his defamatory statements within 14 days would attract legal action against him,

See the letter below:

