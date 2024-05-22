Uche Nwofor: PFAN To Write Nigeria Army After Soldiers Abused Ex-Super Eagles Star

The Chairman of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria Task Force (PFAN), Harrison Jalla, has frowned on the alleged abuse of former Super Eagles player, Uche Nwofor.

Uche Nwofor reached the peak of his football career when he was named in the Super Eagles squad that represented Nigeria at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

But it seems that didn’t make him popular enough as he was allegedly dehumanized when he decided to hang out with some friends at Artillery Barracks 302 in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Uche Nwofor took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 21, to reveal that some group of soldiers made him sit on the floor and forcefully cut off his dreadlocks.

The 32-year-old FIFA World Cup star wrote: “What did I do? I am not a Yahoo boy, not a tout inside barracks artillery 302. Onitsha sat me on the floor and started barbing my hair after giving information about me. No offence, sir, I am an ex-Super Eagles player. I have met you with the same friends as Ozor, an ex-Enyimba FC player. No violence, just relaxing and drinking as I see army barracks as a safe place to be.”

In a reaction to the development,

Harrison Jalla said in a statement that PFAN will write a strong-worded letter to the defence headquarters in Abuja over the incident.

He said, “This is incredible and condemnable. As a retired football player who served the country in various capacities, Nwofor shouldn’t be treated so shabbily. He has the right to do whatever he likes with his looks. What gives the soldier the impression that his dreadlocks are not natural?

“We are taking this up because this kind of thing shouldn’t be allowed to happen. That was how the police killed Dele Udoh in cold blood. We would write a strong-worded letter to the Chief of Army Staff, demanding that a thorough investigation of the incident be carried out.”