Finidi George Explains His Playing Philosophy As Super Eagles Coach

The new head coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George has stressed that his team will not play a defensive style of football but a balanced game.

Finidi George who served as the Super Eagles assistant coach for 20 months before he was made the head coach in April, stressed that his team must find the right balance between attacking football and defensive football.

Recall that during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, the Super Eagles had one of the best defensive records throughout the tournament. However, they found it difficult to score goals as they often won with just a goal margin.

This was a disturbing part of the national team who had one of the best forwards in the world, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman on parade during the 2023 AFCON. Their lack of efficiency in attack cost them the final of the tournament which they lost 2-1 in favour of the hosts, Ivory Coast.

In an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, Finidi George said to find a balance between defensive and attacking football, the Super Eagles must return to the 4-3-3 formation in place of the 3-4-3 formation.

“With the calibre of players that we have, we cannot play defensive [football],” Finidi said.

“But I think in football, you must get that balance: when you attack and when you defend. If the players are aware of what you are doing, you attack and defend properly.

“Yes, we had the best defensive record at the AFCON but struggled going forward. We have to get the balance right. Maybe the formation has to change. We played 3-4-3 at the last AFCON. Maybe it is time we switched back to 4-3-3.”

Nigeria will be itching to see how Finidi George will implement his playing philosophy when the Super Eagles return to action this June.

Note that the Super Eagles who are currently occupying the 3rd spot in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will try to fight their way back to the top by beating South Africa in Uyo on June 7 and doing the same against Benin Republic in Abidjan on June 10.

