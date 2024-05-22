FIFA Changes Match Officials For Nigeria Vs Benin 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The world football governing body, FIFA, has named new officials for Super Eagles of Nigeria 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Benin Republic.

At 5 p.m. on June 10, the Benin Republic will host the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The game will take place about three days after the Super Eagles take on South Africa in Uyo at 8 p.m. on June 7.

These two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers are must-win for the Super Eagles if they want to stand a chance of qualifying for the prestigious tournament. Note that they are going into the game sitting in the third spot in Group C, one point behind second-placed Bafana Bafana and two points behind first-place Rwanda.

Due to how important the game between Nigeria and the Benin Republic is, FIFA has gained a special interest in the game by carefully selecting an officiating team for the clash.

On Wednesday, May 22, FIFA announced that Ethiopian referee, Bamlak Tessema Weyesa who was originally selected to officiate the match has been replaced by Gabonese official, Pierre Ghislain Atcho.

The fourth official, Tewodros Mitiku, who is also from Ethiopia, has been replaced by Antoine Max Effa Essouma from Cameroon.

Meanwhile, FIFA retained Ethiopia’s Temesgin Samuel Atango and Tigle Gizaw Belachew as Assistant Referee 1 and Assistant Referee 2 respectively.