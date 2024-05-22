DSS Operatives, Police Officers Take Over Cross River Assembly

Security operatives, including officials of the Department of the State Services (DSS), the Dragon Squad and officers of the Nigerian Police Force, have taken over the Cross River State Assembly complex.

Naija News reports that the security operatives have barricaded every access to the complex following the impeachment of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Elvert Anyambem, by members of the parliament.

It was learned that Ayambem was impeached over alleged gross misconduct and administrative high-handedness.

According to Vanguard, the plot to remove Anyambem has been on for months as members have been expressing misgivings at his conduct and modus operandi.

As at Tuesday, 17 members had signed up for his impeachment and the motion for his removal was moved on the floor of the House by member representing Calabar South 1, Hon. Effiong Ekarika and seconded by Charles Omang.

The Sergeant-at-arm had rushed to take the legislative authority, the mace but Ekarika was faster, both therefore struggling for the mace.

After the impeaching of the speaker, the mace was taken away by the 17 lawmakers who stood up with Nigeria’s flag chanting solidarity song.

However, members of the state assembly have moved to Transcorp Hotel where the new Speaker will emerge.

I Remain The Speaker – Anyambem

Meanwhile, Ayambem has insisted that he remains the Speaker despite being removed from office.

In a statement on Wednesday signed by his media aide, Matthew Okache, Ayambem described the development in the Assembly as ridiculous and a charade, adding that the Assembly was not aware of any impeachment.

The statement said, “Cross River State House of Assembly has been alerted of false news reports that the Cross River State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt Hon. Elvert Ayambem, has been impeached.

“To be clear, the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly is without a doubt Rt. Hon Elvert Ayambem and that is the current position. What happened earlier today (Wednesday) during the plenary, when Hon. Effiong Akarika, a member representing Calabar South 1, disrupted the session by inviting hoodlums to enter the chamber, is a ridiculous charade with no constitutional basis.

“The House of Assembly is not aware of any impeachment notices being served to anyone before the frivolous act as witnessed at the chambers.

“The alleged impeachment and replacement are speculative, and the general public is urged to disregard fake news and dismiss any notion of a crisis. The status quo is that Rt Hon Elvert Ayambem is the Speaker of the House of Assembly.”

The statement insisted that Elvert Ayambem remains the Speaker.

It added: “He is unconcerned and determined to elevate the Cross River State House of Assembly and support the Executive arm of government, led by His Excellency, Sen. Prince Bassey Edet Otu, in achieving the people’s first mantra.

“Also note, that the removal of the speaker and election is not done anywhere but within precinct of the Assembly Complex.”