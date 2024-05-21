Mohamed Salah Gives Hint On His Future At Liverpool

Egyptian football icon, Mohamed Salah, seems to be ready for the post-Jurgen Klopp era as he has hinted about staying at Liverpool beyond this season.

Recall that Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool from Roma on July 1, 2017, two years after Jurgen Klopp started his reign at Anfield.

Under the reign of Klopp, Salah made himself an icon in the Premier League and indeed, in European football especially in the UEFA Champions League.

Klopp’s tutelage helped Salah to score 211 goals and provide 89 assists in 349 games in all competitions. This performance helped Liverpool to win all the titles available in club football including the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Hence, when Klopp announced that he would leave the club at the end of this season, some football enthusiasts expected Mohamed Salah to follow suit.

This speculation gained more weight because Salah was reportedly tempted by a Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ittihad, last summer, but coach Klopp and other respected members of Liverpool reportedly convinced him to stay.

Then, reports claimed that Liverpool rejected Al-Ittihad’s £150m offer for Salah and there are reports that the Saudi side will return to push for Salah’s signature this summer.

Also, the fact that his current contract with Liverpool will expire on June 30, 2025, has fueled the exit rumour, but the 31-year-old Egyptian winger has poured cold water on the speculation with his recent social media post.

“We know that trophies are what counts and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season,” Mohamed Salah posted on X.

“Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell.”

