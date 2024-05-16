Politicians’ Corruption Is Small, We Share With The People After Stealing – Ndume

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, has said that corruption in Nigeria politics is people-driven and should not result in any serious punishment.

Ndume stated this while speaking on the death penalty as a deterrent for those caught with drugs.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television Ndume admitted that politicians “steal and share with the people”.

He argued that when politicians’ corruption is compared to others, it is a “small one’

According to him, “If you compare us, politicians, to all the corruption, it is very small. Our corruption is people-driven. If you steal it, you will go and share it with the people. If you don’t, you are not coming back for four years. There is no reason for stealing.

“I have been to the National Assembly, I can’t say because we are on TV now and not telling the truth. If the death penalty is supposed to be included in corruption, I will support it but you don’t go and kill someone that stole one million or one billion, no. But someone who steals one trillion of government money should be killed.”

The senator said he supports death punishment for drug dealers.

“The death penalty is the best deterrent for those being caught for drugs. If you do drugs, you are killing people.

“In fact, that means you have destroyed the lives of so many people and killed so many people,” he added.