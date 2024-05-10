Enyimba To Announce Resignation Of Finidi George

Enyimba will reportedly announce the resignation of Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach, Finidi George, in the coming days from the club.

Finidi George has been in charge of the Enyimba of Aba in the last three seasons and helped them to win the 2022-2023 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title last season.

While he was coaching the Nigerian football giants, he was serving as the assistant coach of Jose Peseiro at the level of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The contract between the Nigeria Football Federation and Jose Peseiro expired on February 29, 2024, after the two parties failed to agree on a contract extension.

Peseiro’s exit from the Super Eagles made room for Finidi George to become the Interim coach of the national team while still keeping his job at Enyimba.

Finidi is taking over the Eagles’ job at a point they have two must-win 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa on June 3, and against Benin Republic on June 10.

At the same time, Enyimba who are currently battling to win the league title are occupying the third spot with few games to the end of the season.

Hence, he has to choose one of the two jobs, and as expected since he was announced Super Eagles head coach, the Port Harcourt-born tactician settled for the national team job.

A report by the Daily Post claimed that Finidi George has been cleared to officially leave his job at Enyimba to concentrate on his job with the national team.

The 53-year-old former Ajax and Real Betis winger will be replaced at Enyimba by his assistant coach, Olanrewaju Yemi, from Saturday, May 11, 2024.